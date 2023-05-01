News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
8 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
12 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Crutch using Carron drink driver said to be 'shrinking' as health deteriorates

John Gillies, 60, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to drink driving at McDonalds, Unit 18, Falkirk Central Retail Park on April 27 last year. h

By Court Reporter
Published 1st May 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:40 BST

He gave a reading of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The court heard Gillies, who attended court with two crutches, had come to the attention of police on the day in question because members of the public at the location were concerned about his ability to drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was stated Gillies, who had already been banned from driving was not fit to carry out unpaid work due to his deteriorating physical condition.

Gillies was almost four times over the legal drink driving limit when police tested himGillies was almost four times over the legal drink driving limit when police tested him
Gillies was almost four times over the legal drink driving limit when police tested him
Most Popular

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He is basically shrinking – his health has got worse and worse and worse.”

Sheriff Alison said Gillies, 28 Swords Way, Carron, was engaging well with his community payback order and fined him £335 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.