Crutch using Carron drink driver said to be 'shrinking' as health deteriorates
John Gillies, 60, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to drink driving at McDonalds, Unit 18, Falkirk Central Retail Park on April 27 last year. h
He gave a reading of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.
The court heard Gillies, who attended court with two crutches, had come to the attention of police on the day in question because members of the public at the location were concerned about his ability to drive.
It was stated Gillies, who had already been banned from driving was not fit to carry out unpaid work due to his deteriorating physical condition.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He is basically shrinking – his health has got worse and worse and worse.”
Sheriff Alison said Gillies, 28 Swords Way, Carron, was engaging well with his community payback order and fined him £335 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.