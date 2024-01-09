News you can trust since 1845
Cruising on cocaine: Bainsford driver was seven times over legal limit when police stopped her

A coked up driver was caught by police in a village main street while she was over seven times the legal limit.
By Court Reporter
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:25 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:25 GMT
Sharleen Graham, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs on King Street, Stenhousemuir, on October 28, 2022.

She gave a reading of 371 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine – a major metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

The court heard Graham, 46 Main Street, Bainsford, had been disqualified from driving last April and was currently on a supervised community payback order with around 80 hours of unpaid work left to complete.

Police caught Graham driving while she was high on cocaine (Picture: Submitted)Police caught Graham driving while she was high on cocaine (Picture: Submitted)
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Graham until May 23 for a good behaviour report and to see what progress she had made with her community payback order and her unpaid work hours.

She was told her driving ban also remains in place.