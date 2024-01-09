Cruising on cocaine: Bainsford driver was seven times over legal limit when police stopped her

A coked up driver was caught by police in a village main street while she was over seven times the legal limit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sharleen Graham, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs on King Street, Stenhousemuir, on October 28, 2022.

She gave a reading of 371 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine – a major metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Graham, 46 Main Street, Bainsford, had been disqualified from driving last April and was currently on a supervised community payback order with around 80 hours of unpaid work left to complete.

Police caught Graham driving while she was high on cocaine (Picture: Submitted)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Graham until May 23 for a good behaviour report and to see what progress she had made with her community payback order and her unpaid work hours.