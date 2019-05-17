Crazed Grangemouth attacker (40) believed he was a seven-year-old boy with an interest in tai chi

A naked violent offender attacked his partner and her son and then claimed someone had spiked his drink making him believe he was a seven-year-old with an interest in tai chi.

When neighbours found Christopher Earle (40) he was lying on the ground with a 14-year-old boy sitting on top of him, trying to stop him from attacking his mother.

Just minutes earlier Earle had stripped off his clothes and then attacked his partner’s son, asking him “Can I hit your mum?” before he struck her in the face.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, Earle pled guilty to the assaults he committed in Wood Street, Grangemouth on March 23.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “It was 12.30am and the complainer was in her home address with her 14-year-old son. The accused was within the bathroom, following a party.

“Everyone had left and they thought he had fallen asleep in the bathroom, so they made efforts to wake him. The accused awoke and became aggressive.

“He took off his clothes and walked into the living room shouting. He was asked to put his underwear back on. The accused then pinned the 14-year-old boy to the wall and asked ‘can I hit your mum?’ before striking her in the face with his elbow.

“The 14-year-old jumped towards the accused and attempted to drag him away from his mother. They struggled and ended up on the floor.”

Neighbours became involved and police arrived on the scene.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “The relationship is still ongoing. He thinks that his drink had been spiked and has no recollection of anything. His pupils were described as being tiny and he is said to have told people he was seven-years-old with an interest in tai chi.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Earle, 26 Braeside, Sauchie, on an 18-month supervised community payback order with the condition her complete 120 hours unpaid work within nine months.