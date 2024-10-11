Crack down on crimes of violence and sexual offending results in 15 arrests in Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police Scotland have been involved in a month-long operation targeting those involved in violent and sexual offending.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation, which ran from Monday, September 16 until Saturday, October 5 resulted in 15 people being arrested, with nine of those men charged in connection with a variety of violent and sexual offences, while three were released pending further enquiries.

Welfare visits were also carried out to help those who are most vulnerable in the local communities of Forth Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of Forth Valley Public Protection Unit welcomed the result of the operation.

The month-long operation resulted in 15 arrests (Picture: National World)

He said: “Tackling violent and sexual crime is very much a priority for Police Scotland. No-one should live in fear of physical harm. We work closely with partner agencies within Forth Valley to support victims and we want to continue to encourage victims to come forward.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”