Crack down on crimes of violence and sexual offending results in 15 arrests in Forth Valley
The operation, which ran from Monday, September 16 until Saturday, October 5 resulted in 15 people being arrested, with nine of those men charged in connection with a variety of violent and sexual offences, while three were released pending further enquiries.
Welfare visits were also carried out to help those who are most vulnerable in the local communities of Forth Valley.
Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of Forth Valley Public Protection Unit welcomed the result of the operation.
He said: “Tackling violent and sexual crime is very much a priority for Police Scotland. No-one should live in fear of physical harm. We work closely with partner agencies within Forth Valley to support victims and we want to continue to encourage victims to come forward.
“Anyone with any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”