Cow Wynd shops get windows smashed

Four shops were damaged during a vandalism spree in Cow Wynd, Falkirk between Sunday evening and the early hours of Monday morning.

Police attended the area to discover four shops with their windows smashed and broken.

Sergeant David Bellingham, based at Falkirk Police Station, said: “CCTV confirmed today the act was carried out by a group of unidentifiable 16 to 17-year-olds with their hoods up.

“They made no attempt to enter or steal anything from the properties, it appears to be an act of vandalism.”

Police are now appealing for any details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.