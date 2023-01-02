COVID-19 thug's thoughtless actions put Falkirk Police Station's custody suite out of action

Brian Scullion, 32, also initially failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, with his defence solicitor Gordon Addison explaining to Sheriff Craig Harris his client had a job interview that day.

Scullion had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth and Falkirk Police Station on August 8, 2020.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Coneypark Crescent, Banknock on April 17 last year.

The custody suite in Falkirk Police Station had to be deep cleaned due to Scullion's thoughtless actions

Sheriff Harris issued a warrant for Scullion’s arrest and then moved on to other business.

When Scullion eventually appeared the arrest warrant was recalled, but an officer sat in the dock beside him as Sheriff Harris listened to details of his case.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The witness became aware there was a party going on within a block of flats in Cultenhove Crescent. She asked the people at the party to keep the noise down.

"The accused came out into the close and shouted and swore at witnesses, challenging them to fight, shouting ‘what are you going to do about it?’.”

When police arrived, he shouted and swore at them and was taken to Falkirk Police Station.

Upon arrival he told officers he had COVID-19, which resulted in the custody suite having to be closed down for a number of hours for deep cleaning at a cost of around £1000.

Scullion had been in a relationship with a woman for 12 years, but they had split up in February 2022.

Mr Iles said: “It was 9am and the witness was within the address when she heard the window banging. She also heard the accused shouting ‘get this door open now’. She let him into the property, but he continued shouting and swearing asking ‘what is the door locked for?’.

“He said ‘get out my house you fat mess – this is my house’. He backed her into a corner in the kitchen. She contacted her mother who contacted police. The accused shouted ‘I can't believe you phone them’.”

Scullion called the women a “grass” before quickly grabbing some belongings and leaving the address. Police caught up with him later that day.

Mr Addison said: “He has had difficulties with relationships his whole life – there is an element of paranoia in the way he deals with things when they don’t go his way.”

He added the couple were looking to reconcile and Scullion had a job interview with a timber company later in the day.

However, Scullion never got to attend the interview.

Sheriff Harris noted he was already subject to a community payback order and failed to accept some of his guilt in these matters.

“The court can have no confidence another community payback order will be complied with. You have not been to prison for 12 years, but conduct like this is not acceptable.

"You have a long history of offending and you don’t appear to be learning from it.”

