COVID-19 scare at Falkirk police station after offender spat on officer

Appearing from custody via video link from Low Moss Prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Boon (30) had admitted assaulting a police officer, spitting on him and then stating he had COVID-19 at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on October 26 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, shouting and swearing at staff in the emergency department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 4, 2020.

The court heard Boon had been in custody since Jaunary 26 and there was no criminal justice social work report available for him.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence until August 5 for a criminal justice social work to be carried out.

Boon will be remanded in custody until that date after his request for bail was refused.

