COVID-19 positive offender sent in picture of test result to court

Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ross McAlpine (22) had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – pulling drawers from their housing and throwing them around and repeatedly tricking and kicking a door – at an address in Kersieback Avenue, Grangemouth on April 27 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was not supposed to in Wallace Street, Grangemouth, on December 6, 2021.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, stated McAlpine had tested positive for COVID-19 and had provided photographic evidence of the lateral flow test for the court to view as proof of his claim.

McAlpine sent a picture of his positive COVID-19 test to Falkirk Sheriff Court

Mr Aitken added: “He sent me a picture of the testing kit. It has the stripes on it – both stripes on it.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston did not feel the need to see the picture, but he was far from happy with McAlpine’s effort to attend other appointments.

He added: “I’m not impressed by his reason he failed to attend for his report.”

It was stated McAlpine had been left to look after his children and could not attend a social work appointment to have details taken for his criminal justice social work report to be completed.

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on McAlpine, 40 Poplar Street, Grangemouth until March 10 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

