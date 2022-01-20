COVID-19 offender spat on officer at Falkirk Police Station

Charlotte Douglas (26) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting the officer – attempting to head butt her and repeatedly spitting on her body – at Falkirk Police Station on March 8 last year.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Douglas, 3 Fleming Place, Blackridge, Bathgate, could not come to court because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Douglas repeatedly spat on the female officer at Falkirk Police Station

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until May 12.

