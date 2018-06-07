Court no show must still prove he was not lying about his dad’s death

A drink driver who failed to produce any evidence of his father’s death must now produce proof of his own illness too.

Robert McGregor (34) failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court today, stating he was ill with ulcers. Earlier in the year Sheriff Craig Caldwell requested proof of McGregor’s statement – which he made in open court – his father had died.

At an appearance in April McGregor could provide no such evidence, stating he could not obtain his father’s death certificate.

Today Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence on the absent McGregor until June 21 for him to provide medical vouching about his condition, as well as evidence of his father’s death.

McGregor, 7 Allandale Cottages, Bonnybridge, was placed on a community payback order after he admitted drink driving at Millhall Roundabout in Stirling on August 5 last year. He gave a reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.