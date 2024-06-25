Court hopes drink driving Falkirk student will learn from her act of 'sheer stupidity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First offender’s ‘sheer stupidity’ saw her get behind the wheel of a car while she was over three times over the legal drink driving limit.

Jodie Cochrane, 33, was told her actions on the night in question were “extremely dangerous and reckless”

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Cochrane had admitted drink driving on Park Avenue, Kenilworth Drive, Grahamsdyke Street and Sandy Loan Crescent in Laurieston on May 11.

She gave a reading of 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Cochrane was over three times over the legal drink driving limit(Picture: Submitted)

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “It was 7pm and police saw the vehicle driven by the accused and described the manner of driving as being one of excessive speed.

"They saw the accused’s vehicle collide with another vehicle and member of the public noted the accused appeared to be intoxicated at that time. The accused has then failed a breath test.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She has no previous convictions and there are no issues with alcohol with her. It was simply an act of sheer stupidity.”

The court heard the single parent was a student at the University of Stirling.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Cochrane was more than three times over the legal limit.

"I’m sure you appreciate that driving while so intoxicated was an extremely dangerous and reckless thing to do,” she said.