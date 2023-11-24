Falkirk MP John McNally found himself in the crosshairs of an angry constituent who told him he was being watched and would not be “walking around much longer”.

However, there was said to be mobile phone video footage of Mr McNally smiling and laughing at Laura Gaerty, 46, before she made her threats towards him.

She was then said to have visited Mr McNally’s office to go and complain to staff about his attitude.

While there she lost her temper and kicked a glass pane in a door.

Gaerty made violent threats towards Falkirk MP John McNally (Picture: Submitted)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gaerty had admitted admitted threatening behaviour at Callendar Square – making threats of violence towards Mr

McNally and at an address in Vicar Street, Falkirk, on January 27.

Christie MacColl, procurator fiscal depute said Mr McNally attended at Callendar Square and saw the accused in the waiting room. She appeared angry. He was told

the accused had an appointment with him.

Gaerty was speaking about e-mails that had been sent to his office, which she said had not been replied to. She became very angry with him and said she was going to

record him on her mobile phone.

She was asked to leave and she made a comment ‘you’re getting watched big time and won’t be walking around for much longer’ to Mr McNally, which he interpreted as a threat.

Gaerty left, but she then showed up at Mr McNally’s office later that same day and kicked a glass panel in a door, causing it to crack. The staff pressed the panic alarm

and Gaerty left the area before police arrived.

Earlier in the year Sheriff Christopher Shead said his hands were tied in sentencing because Gaerty was supposedly not suitable for unpaid work or a restriction of

liberty order.

He also noted this was another incident involving a member of the public and an MP.

"MPs are being subjected to an increasing amounts of abuse, purely for conducting their public function,” he said.

He deferred sentence on Gaerty, 29 Carrick Place, Tamfourhill, for six months for her to continue to engage with CADS.

Last Thursday the court heard Gaerty had been of good behaviour in that time

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Gaerty used her mobile phone to start filming the incident in Callendar Square after Mr McNally refused to listen to her complaints.

He added the threat of him not walking around much longer was more to do with his future employment and nothing do to with physical harm.

Mr Hutchison said: “She was at his surgery to speak to him and was trying to get her points across to him. Mr McNally is seen at one point to be smiling and laughing at her – I’ve seen that myself on the phone footage. What she meant was he wouldn’t be in his job very much longer.

"She went to Vicar Street to complain to staff there about Mr McNally’s attitude. She has had not further contact with Mr McNally because she thinks that is a waste of time and she may be right.”