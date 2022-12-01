Court hears how jealous dad 'mucked up' and left his young children wandering the streets of Falkirk alone

While he was absent to see if his ex had a man in her home, his children left the house – which was unlocked – and walked off up the street in their nightclothes to try and get to their mother’s house.

When police later talked to the children they were “distressed and crying”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dad, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having pleaded guilty to putting the children, both under the age of eight, at risk by leaving them alone for over 40 minutes at an unlocked address in the Falkirk area on February 27.

The father appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court for sentence

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said the couple had previously been in a relationship for a number of years and now that it was over arrangements were made where the children would reside with their mother on weekdays and with the accused over the weekend.

On the date in question the accused had the children with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It was 4.20am when the accused left his home address, leaving the property unlocked, and went to attend his partner’s address to see if she had someone staying over at her house.

"The times come from the CCTV in the area – at 4.21am the accused left the address and at 4.41am the young boy was seen going out into the street, then going back to the house.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The younger child then appeared and, after heading back in and out of the house over the next few minute, the both children were seen to return out onto the street at 4.50am and walk off.

"Police received a call at 4.56am saying two young children were walking through the streets without their parents and in their nightwear. At 5am the accused returned to the house and then at 5.02am he was seen getting back into his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police found him in the car as he attempted to come out of the street. He immediately said he had just returned home and his two children were missing. He said he left the children at home while he attended at their mother’s house, but did not give a reason.

"He then admitted he left unsupervised because he didn’t trust his ex partner and believed she was having sex with another man. He told police he had been away for 15 minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children, meanwhile, had been found by police.

"They said they were trying to walk to their mum’s house,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They said their father had gone out and left them alone. They were in their nightclothes and were both distressed and crying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said social services had become involved in the matter, but now had no problem with the father caring for his children.

He added: “This was simply a one-off. Social services are no longer involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Craig Harris places the father on a structured deferred sentence for six months.