Court hears Falkirk drink driver was putting 'personal life' over his unpaid work punishment

A drink driver caught five times over the limit was said to be paying more attention to his personal life than he was to completing his unpaid work hours.
By Court Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Zygimantas Simonvicius, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving in David’s Loan, Bainsford, on April 2 last year. He gave a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Representing himself – through an interpreter – Simonvicius had only completed 43 of the 180 hours of unpaid work he had received as punishment for his crime.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “Social work say you have been prioritising your personal life over the court order.”

Simonavicius was five times over the legal drink driving limit when police tested him (Picture: Submitted)Simonavicius was five times over the legal drink driving limit when police tested him (Picture: Submitted)
She revoked the community payback order Simonvicius, 61 Stewart Road, Falkirk, had been placed on and fined him £840 to be paid back at a rate of £100 per month.

Simonvicius driving ban will remain in place.