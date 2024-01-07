Court hears Bonnybridge 'firearm' offender's behaviour has 'taken a dip'
Craig Stirling, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – claiming he had a firearm – in Main Street, Brightons on June 11, 2022.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “His current state of health is quite poor – it usually takes a dip around this time of year.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, until February 8, to obtain reports previously called for.
telling him: “You really need to try and get to the appointment.”