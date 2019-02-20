Court hears alleged paedophile supposedly asked a 12-year-old Stirlingshire schoolboy to perform sexual ‘forfeits’ in exchange for gifts

A man stands accused of repeatedly abusing a 12-year-old schoolboy for almost a full year – allegedly stroking the boy’s legs and touching him sexually in return for Internet access.

The youngster, now 15, told a jury at the High Court in Livingston Stuart Davidson (51) began the abuse when he shared a bedroom with him when Davidson had joined the boy’s family on a week-long holiday in Spain.

He claimed Davidson, who is also accused of abusing a seven-year-old boy, started stroking his legs and touching him sexually in return for Internet access at the hotel.

The teenager said: “He said I’d to remove my trousers. As long as I let him stroke my leg I could get the wi-fi code.”

The youngster said Davidson, who was fully clothed, also rubbed his penis over his boxer shorts with the back of his hand.

He added: “It happened every day of the holiday after that.”

When they returned home he said Davidson would regularly take him go-karting, trampolining and swimming and give him “a lot” of gifts.

Among the expensive presents he got, he said, were X-Box games, a headset, a computer keyboard, and a mobile phone with Davidson’s credit card details pre-installed.

He admitted he had run up a £2000 bill on the accused’s credit card, downloading songs and computer games from online stores.

He claimed Davidson used the debt to get him to strip in the bedroom of the accused’s home in Livingston.

He said: “I didn’t have boxers on and I wasn’t allowed to cover myself. In Spain he called it a deal but later on he called it forfeits. If I wanted a keyboard he’d say ‘You have to do a forfeit for that.’

“It involved just stroking my leg.”

Asked how often Davidson demanded a forfeit from him he said: “Every time I wanted him to buy me something.”

On the last occasion he said Davidson was “quite angry that I’d spent the money on his card”.

He said: “I didn’t know the amount, I didn’t realise it was that much.”

Advocate depute Mark Maguire asked: “He told you that you had to perform a forfeit and this time he told you that you had to take off your boxer shorts. What did you do?”

The youngster replied: “I did.”

He said he lay down on the bed and tried to cover himself but Davidson repeatedly pulled his T-shirt back up, exposing him.

He added: “Something went on for about 15 minutes that I hated. I didn’t think I had any other choice. It ended after I told him repeatedly to stop.”

He said the sexual abuse escalated when Davidson took him to swimming sessions at pools in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, and in Perth and told him they had to change together in the same cubicle.

The allegations against Davidson were brought to the attention of the police after the teenager’s mum learned of text messages her son had sent to a female friend.

One message read: “I’ve been raped more than once. Every time I got something out of it. Now I have the chance to let that person touch my legs to get an iPhone 6.”

His friend replied: “I’m just saying talk to adult. This is serious.”

The teenager – who can’t be named for legal reasons – strenuously denied making up the allegations.

Davidson stands accused of three counts of sexually abusing two young boys and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice by asking an alleged victim to retract his statement.

The prosecution alleges he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against a Stirlingshire primary school pupil between 2002 and 2006 when the youngster was aged between seven and 11.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting an older boy in Salou, Spain, and in changing cubicles at the Time Capsule waterpark in Coatbridge and a swimming complex in Perth in 2016 and engaging in sexual activity with the same youngster.

Davidson, of Granby Avenue, Livingston, denies all the charges.

The trial, before Lord Woolman, continues.