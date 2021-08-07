Court hears about Liam Gallagher's 'ridiculous bad behaviour' in Larbert

Liam Gallagher (21) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Braemar Drive, Falkirk and dangerous driving and assault in Etna Road, Falkirk on December 30 last year.

He also admitted destroying property, threatening behaviour and assaulting his stepfather, biting him, in Abbotsford Street, Bainsford, and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 1 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Maher said: “The accused’s mother was at home when she became aware of banging at the door. She opened the door to give the accused a parcel.

Gallagher was driving dangerously at high speed along Etna Road, Falkirk before he got out of his car and spat on a woman

"He said ‘ I smashed my phone because of you blocking me on Facebook and need money for a new phone – it’s your fault I smashed it’. She tried to calm the accused, however, he continued to shout and swear ‘I need £160 for a new phone – it’s your fault it’s smashed. Give me what’s mine’.

“He added ‘I will murder you all’ and then proceeded to pick up a glass lantern which he threw and smashed. They then managed to get him out of the property.”

Later that day Gallagher was spotted driving his black Vauxhall Astra at speed along Etna Road, Falkirk.

Mr Maher said: “Two women were walking along Etna Road when they saw a vehicle driving at speed from the Helix Park. The vehicle pulled level with them before pulling out and driving onto the right carriageway, doing an estimated 60mph while on the wrong side of the road.

"The vehicle was then seen to stop abruptly and another road user had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The accused then reversed at speed, mounted the pathway, then turned and drove at speed down Etna Road.

"The vehicle then made a U-turn and stopped next to the two witnesses. The accused opened his window and one of the witness asked ‘mate, what are you doing driving like that?’.

"The accused got out of the car and approached the witnesses with his arms out in a challenging manner. The witnesses stood their ground and he spat on the left arm of one witness before getting back in his car and driving off at speed.”

On another occasion earlier this year, Gallagher physically attacked his stepfather – biting him on the forearm. He also kicked the wing mirror off a car during the violent encounter.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “This is ridiculous bad behaviour from Mr Gallagher. He has had a serious drug problem since December last year. When he is not taking drugs he gets on well with his mum and his stepfather and his mother is still prepared to support him.

"He is a reasonable person when he is not in the grip of his drug problem.”

Mr Hutchison said Gallagher had been in custody since April 3.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said there was no alternative but a custodial sentence and sent Gallagher, of no fixed abode, to prison for 16 months back dated to April 3. He also banned him from driving for two years.

