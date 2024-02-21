Court hears about coked up drunken Bainsford offender's stone throwing antics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brandon Thomson, 23, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his former partner at an address in Abbotsford Gardens, Bainsford between September 20 and September 21 last year.

The incident started with Thomson throwing stones at windows to get his partner’s attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “The complainer was at her work and returned home. The accused appeared at the address and entered to speak to her. There was then an argument between them.

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The complainer told the accused their relationship was over. The conversation went back and forward and ended up with them shouting at one another. He managed to get a hold of her mobile phone and there was then a physical struggle.

"She asked him to leave on a few occasions but he did not. The complainer contacted a neighbour and the accused ran off. Police were then contacted.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He has no intention of having any further contact with the complainer. He has limited recollection of what took place as he had been taking alcohol and cocaine at the time.”