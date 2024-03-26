Court decides to see if Grangemouth offender Houston has a problem with steering clear of trouble
An offender who made violent threats and smashed a window has been put to the test by Falkirk Sheriff Court.
David Houston, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence and smashing a window – at an address in Millflats Street, Bainsford on December 8 last year.
Sheriff Christopher Shead decided to see if Houston, 40 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth, could stay out of trouble and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for three months to June 20.