Court decides to see if Grangemouth offender Houston has a problem with steering clear of trouble

David Houston, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence and smashing a window – at an address in Millflats Street, Bainsford on December 8 last year.

Sheriff Christopher Shead decided to see if Houston, 40 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth, could stay out of trouble and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for three months to June 20.