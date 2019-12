Police have uncovered a haul of counterfeit goods following a raid at a Falkirk property.

A man (56) and a woman (32) have been arrested in connection with the discovery which, it is thought, could be worth between £30,000 and £50,000.

Fake clothing, shoes and toiletries were found at an address in Castings Drive as a result of this morning’s search.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.