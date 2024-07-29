Costly miscalculation for Grangemouth motorist who thought driving ban had ended
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ian Forbes, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified in Brooke Street, Grangemouth, on June 23.
Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The incident took place at 5.50pm when police became aware the accused was travelling while disqualified.”
The court heard Forbes, 3 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, had been banned from driving for three years back in 2021.
Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “He only had to phone me and I could have told him he only had a month to go, but he didn’t – he miscalculated. He didn’t deliberately flout the disqualification.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted this was Forbe’s third driving while disqualified offence.
She banned him for five years and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7m for the next six months.