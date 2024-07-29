Costly miscalculation for Grangemouth motorist who thought driving ban had ended

By Court Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 13:22 BST
A misguided motorist got behind the wheel again supposedly not realising his three-year driving ban still had a month left to run.

Ian Forbes, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified in Brooke Street, Grangemouth, on June 23.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The incident took place at 5.50pm when police became aware the accused was travelling while disqualified.”

The court heard Forbes, 3 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, had been banned from driving for three years back in 2021.

Forbes was pulled over by police when he still had a month of his driving ban left to run(Picture: Submitted)

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “He only had to phone me and I could have told him he only had a month to go, but he didn’t – he miscalculated. He didn’t deliberately flout the disqualification.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted this was Forbe’s third driving while disqualified offence.

She banned him for five years and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7m for the next six months.