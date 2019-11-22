Cops seize £25m worth of drugs in three months

A performance report from Police Scotland shows that in the space of three months officers seized £25million worth of drugs including heroin and cannabis.

They also netted million of pounds in laundered cash, while arresting almost 80 suspects.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Tackling serious organised crime remains one of our key priorities.

“Our Performance Report describes how we are continuing to make progress and have an impact on those involved.

“By working with a wide range of partners, such as colleagues in the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, we are absolutely committed to keeping our communities safe by disrupting the activities of these groups”.

She added: “This report also sets out our work as part of the Scottish Government’s Drug Death Taskforce to seek long-term, sustainable solutions to the complex issues behind substance misuse, which will not be tackled by enforcement action alone.”

Operation Shoreditch targeted an international crime group, based in the West of Scotland, alleged to have been involved in laundering millions of pounds of cash.

Three and a half tonnes of drugs, believed to be cannabis, worth in the region of £20 million were also recovered.

Eleven men have been arrested and charged in connection with these alleged activities and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

More than 20 people from across Glasgow and Lanarkshire were arrested and charged after heroin with a street value of almost £1.5 million was recovered as part of Operation Demolish.

In Glasgow Operation Track targeted organised criminals and resulted in 46 people being arrested.

The officers also seized £280,000 of cash and drugs including heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

The quarterly performance report will be published on the Scottish Police Authority website later today.