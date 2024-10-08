Cops in the shop: Grangemouth police officers hold drop-in session in Asda store
Police officers will be holding a drop-in session in Asda Grangemouth this week for those who want to discuss local “policing matters”.
The event takes place at the Dock Road superstore from 10am on Thursday, October 10.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This Thursday, October 10 officers from Grangemouth Community Team will be holding a drop in session at Asda, Grangemouth. If you're free, pop in and the team will be happy to discuss policing related matters in the Grangemouth area.”