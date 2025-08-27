Cops get the drop on million pound crop of cannabis in Falkirk premises

By James Trimble
Published 27th Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Drugs worth an estimated value of £1.6 million have been recovered from a property in Falkirk.

A search warrant was executed at around 3pm on Sunday, August 24 at a premises in Abbots Road, Falkirk.

Officers uncovered a major cannabis cultivation of 2500 plants.

Enquiries are now ongoing to trace those involved in the illegal operation.

Police recovered a cannabis crop worth around £1.6 million from the property (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Detective Inspector John Currie, Forth Valley CID, said: “This recovery underlines our ongoing commitment to tackling serious organised crime through the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to act on intelligence and use all available resources at our disposal to disrupt the production and supply of controlled drugs.”

Back in June cannabis worth a street value of over £345,000 was recovered from a premises in Maddiston by the Braes Community Policing team.

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area can call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

