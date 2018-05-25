Cops catch a bus to promote crimefighting message

Police teamed up with First Bus in Falkirk this week in a bid to flag up a summertime awareness campaign about doorstep crime.

Passengers had the opportunity to speak with officers about doorstep crime and were offered advice on how to identify and deter fraudulent callers.

Superintendent Maggie Pettigrew of Forth Valley Police said: “We know that doorstep crime can affect anyone and can leave victims feeling extremely distressed and vulnerable.

“The public are reminded they are under no obligation to allow someone into their home if they aren’t comfortable in doing so.

“Bogus callers often turn up at your door unannounced, and people are entitled to question the legitimacy of the company or an individual before agreeing to goods or services.

“We want to ensure the public report any suspicious behaviour to us so that we can investigate all reports thoroughly.

“People can often feel embarrassed or ashamed if it happens to them but I would stress that the public should not hesitate to contact us if they witness, or experience, this type of criminality”.

First Scotland East’s Depot Operations Manager, Jason Hackett said: “We are pleased to take part in such a vital campaign that aims to protect the members of the community that we serve”.

Anyone with information about doorstep crime in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.