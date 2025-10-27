Cooling the jets: Falkirk speeding fines decreased over the last 12 months

The number of speeding fines issued to motorists in the Falkirk area has fallen in the last 12 months.

According to Police Scotland figures, up to August this year 2481 fines were slapped on motorists who failed to obey the speed limit – a decrease of 36 per cent on the previous year.

In Stirling, meanwhile, 4000 fixed penalty notices were issued over the same period – more than 1400 than the year before – and Clackmannanshire saw 637 fines for an increase of 75 per cent.

