Jolene Doherty (21) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing the unauthorised SIM cards at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in June this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said staff at the YOI carried out an early morning search of Doherty’s cell and found one unauthorised SIM card inside a prison issue mobile phone and another three unauthorised SIM cards in a small bag.

The court heard Doherty’s earliest release date was January 10, 2036.

Sheriff Alison Mitchie sentenced Doherty to four months in prison to run consecutively to her current sentence.