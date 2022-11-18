Convicted murderer attacks staff at Polmont YOI during football pitch clash

Tristan Kiely, 20, was serving time at the YOI for brutally murdering Frank Sinclair by repeatedly stamping on his head in East Kilbride in January 2019.

He was only nine months into his life sentence – for which he had been told he would serve at least 11 years in custody – when he lashed out at Polmont staff.

On Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident happened at 2pm on November 15, 2020, on an artificial pitch in the grounds of the YOI facility.

Kiely carried out the attacks on staff at Polmont YOI

A number of prisoners were taking part in exercise when a fight broke out between various inmates and a female prison officer, who was unconscious, was being tended to by other officers.Kiely was not involved in the initial altercation, however, as he was being ushered from the area, he attempted to retrieve his water bottle, which was near the female prison officer.A member of staff told Kiely to return to the hall, and refused to let him collect his water bottle.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: "He told him someone would bring it to him and the accused wasn't happy with this instruction. He swore at the officer and said ‘I'll be getting it the now, get out of my way’.

"He tried to push past the officer, who repeated his instruction for the accused to return to the hall. The accused then swore at the officer and, in the course of a struggle, slipped backwards and punched the officer in the face."

Two other male members of staff intervened and were also punched in the face by Kiely, who was "continuing to lash out" as he was restrained.

Kiely was taken to the jail's segregation unit, while the prison officer he assaulted initially was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. He had swelling and bruising and his nose deviated left before he manually pulled it back into line.

Appearing from custody via video link on Thursday, Kiely had pleaded guilty to the assaults.

Solicitor Danielle McAlonan, defending, said it would be seven more years before Kiely would be eligible to apply for parole. She added he was now "mentoring" new

prisoners in the jail, and studying for National 5 exams in maths and art.

She said: "This incident has given him the wake-up call he needed to keep his nose out of anyone else's business."

Sheriff Craig Harris jailed him for six months, to be served consecutively to his life term.

He said: "Violence in prison towards officers doing their duty undermines the safety of prisons for everyone. Prison officers are entitled to look to the courts for protection in their critical role of ensuring order and discipline.

"Each of these officers was injured, thankfully none with lasting effects."

The 2019 attack on Mr Sinclair was apparently sparked because Kiely, from East Kilbride, believed Mr Sinclair had pushed him.