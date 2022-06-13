Control freak punished at Falkirk court for his 'outrageous behaviour'

Scott Campbell (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at an address in Stenhousemuir from April 1 to November 31, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The complainer was in a relationship with the accused for six years – they had met on a dating site – and had two children together.

"The relationship was good in the beginning but the accused’s behaviour began to gradually change.”

Campbell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard Campbell would try to stop her spending time with friends and family and would always question where she was and what she was doing, texting her constantly when she was out of the house.

It was stated he would check her phone and tell her who she could and could not talk to and would control her access to money.

Things became violent when she decided to visit her sister and Campbell came along.

"He was in the back seat of the car,” said Mr Iles. “He was shouting and swearing and started to kick the back of the front passenger seat.”

Behaviour like this was said to have put the woman "on edge” when she was around him.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said the nature of the relationship was a “two-way street”.

He added: “He was making very good money, but it was never enough. He had to take some control of that. Some of it is controlling, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s not a one way street.

"He has to accept some of his behaviour was outrageous.”

Mr Addison said Campbell was in a new relationship now and that his relationship with the complainer in the case was “bad for him and bad for her”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Campbell, 5 Blackley Place, Reddingmuirhead, on a supervised community payback order fore 18 months with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.