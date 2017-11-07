Consultation on closures

Public consultation has begun on plans to close police offices, including three in the Falkirk Council area.

Police Scotland has launched the three month exercise to give communities, partners and stakeholders and opportunity to give their views.

The offices under threat locally are Camelon, Bainsford and Bo’ness.

Two others in the Forth Valley area command are also facing the axe – Bannockburn and Bridge of Allan.

Across Scotland 53 premises have been identified for potential disposal.

Police Scotland has said the vast majority are empty or will soon become empty and therefore service delivery will not be impacted.

The force also said that with more people engaging with officers through the telephone, internet and social media, demand for traditional police stations was less.

Deputy Chief Officer David Page, said: “Police Scotland inherited a large estate from the legacy forces, which was developed over many years to respond to the challenges and risks during that time.

“The review of our estate was carried out to ensure that it is fit for purpose, reflects the changing nature of policing and can support service delivery to local communities. Local Policing Commanders were significantly involved in the review, as they are best placed to understand the local needs of their respective divisions.”

The consultation runs until January 31, 2018.

For more details visit http://www.scotland.police.uk/about-us/finance/estate-change-project.