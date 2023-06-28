The latest incidents have included fires being set in the grounds of Kinneil Estate and a fire in Links Road near the foundry.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 2.50pm on Sunday, June 19 to reports of a fire within a derelict building in Bo'ness.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the town's Links Road, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.

One of the incidents took place on Kinneil Estate

“Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. There were no casualties.”

The Bo’ness Natters community group has also been alight in recent days with concerns from locals about fire-raising in the Kinneil Estate, with several incidents of fire-raising reported.

It comes as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning to people across Scotland to take greater care in the countryside – amid fears of wildfires taking hold.

Everyone is being asked to play their part in supporting the service, ensuring crews are on hand where they are needed most.

Niall MacLennan, SFRS group commander, said: “The fire service is made up of committed, dedicated people who make every effort to be where they are needed, when they are needed.