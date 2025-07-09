Concerns grow for woman, 81, missing in Forth Valley
Frances Liddle is 81 years old and was last seen around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 8 in the Dunblane area.
She was walking on a footpath off Glen Road to the south of the town that leads to Bridge of Allan.
Frances is described as around 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with short grey hair.
When last seen she was believed to be wearing a black puffa style jacket. Inspector Barbara Hughes said: “Frances has not gone missing before and concerns are growing for her welfare. It is vital that we trace her to make sure she is safe and well.
“Extensive searches are ongoing involving partners from the Coastguard and mountain rescue.
“We are asking people in the area to get in touch if they have seen Frances or know where she might be."
People are also being asked to check outbuildings and sheds in case Frances has sought shelter.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3788 of July 8.