Concerns for man missing from Falkirk area

An appeal has been made to help trace a man last seen in Camelon earlier today.

Police are asking for anyone with information to help trace Thomas McWhinnie reported missing from his home in Falkirk.

The 29-year-old was last seen around noon today in the Carmuirs Avenue area.

He is described as being 6ft and of medium build with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue body warmer, a blue fleece, dark coloured trousers and grey trainers.

Thomas has links with Edinburgh and may travel to the city.

Officers have reason to be concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 2661 of November 11as soon as possible.