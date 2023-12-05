Concern grows for troubled Tamfourhill offender who does not even know who he is
John MacGillivary, 38, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences – including threatening behaviour at his 54 Carradale Avenue, Tamfourhill home on October 17, 2022.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said MacGillivary came into his office and claimed he was actually a man called George MacArthur.
He added: “That was his last contact with us and he didn’t even know who he has.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki issued a warrant for MacGillivary’s arrest.