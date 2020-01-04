Concern grows for Grangemouth girl, 15, who disappeared on Hogmanay

Police are appealing for help in their efforts to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from her Grangemouth home since early evening on Hogmanay.

Officers say there is growing concern for the welfare of Sophie O’ Hagan (15), who was last definitely seen leaving her home address around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Since then she has reportedly been seen in Lanarkshire areas including Cumbernauld and Uddingston, and is known to use rail travel to visit various parts of Central Scotland.

She is 5ft 5ins and slim with long auburn hair (not the colour shown in the picture)

At the time she went missing Sophie is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and blue jeans with grey trainers.

Inspector Andrea Campbell from Falkirk Police station said: “Sophie has now been missing for a number of days and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Sophie and know she has been in both Cumbernauld and Uddingston since she was reported missing on Tuesday, December 31.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Sophie to contact us. Similarly, if Sophie is reading this, let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2076 of Tuesday, December 31, 2019.