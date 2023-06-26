News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Concern for welfare call out catches Laurieston offender with £500 of cannabis

An offender was caught with over £500 of cannabis when police were called to his address due to concern for his welfare.
By Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adrian Lebzuch had pleaded guiity to possession of class B drug cannabis at and address in Elizabeth Crescent, Camelon, on April 14, 2021.

Lebzuch, 8 Dundas Road, Laurieston, also admitted trying to pervert the course of justice by giving police officers a fake name and fake date of birth in Firs Street, Falkirk, on January 10 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.30pm and police were called to attend the address due to ongoing concern for a person. They searched the premises and found a green herbal substances – 80 grams of cannabis worth £560.

Police officers found the cannabis during a concern for welfare call out (Picture: Submitted)Police officers found the cannabis during a concern for welfare call out (Picture: Submitted)
Police officers found the cannabis during a concern for welfare call out (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

Sheriff Alison Michie allowed Lebzuch’s existing community payback order to continue and ordered him to pay a fine of £380 at a rate of £50 per month.