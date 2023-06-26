Concern for welfare call out catches Laurieston offender with £500 of cannabis

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adrian Lebzuch had pleaded guiity to possession of class B drug cannabis at and address in Elizabeth Crescent, Camelon, on April 14, 2021.

Lebzuch, 8 Dundas Road, Laurieston, also admitted trying to pervert the course of justice by giving police officers a fake name and fake date of birth in Firs Street, Falkirk, on January 10 this year.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.30pm and police were called to attend the address due to ongoing concern for a person. They searched the premises and found a green herbal substances – 80 grams of cannabis worth £560.

Police officers found the cannabis during a concern for welfare call out (Picture: Submitted)