Computer crime and drug dealing reports increase in Falkirk area

Recorded crimes of ‘dishonesty’ have jumped up in Falkirk district in the past 12 months — an increase police have attributed to new emerging trends.

Officers say the 2622 reports (6 per cent rise) received in 2017/18 were largely related to modern technology and included computer crime, online fraud and telephone scams.

However, the area is not alone in seeing that figure go up — far from it.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “This is not limited to Falkirk.

READ MORE: Police explain why recorded crimes have risen in Falkirk district



“All areas across Scotland have seen an increase in reported cybercrime and this is now firmly established as a crime type across the country.

“Resources are dedicated to investigating online crime and this support ensures that, where possible, offenders are identified and efforts made to secure their arrest and attendance at court.”

Elsewhere there was also an increase in reports of ‘other’ crimes during the past year.

Scottish Government statistics show these went up by 22 per cent to 1730.

Drugs possession and drug dealing are two crimes which fall under this category.

Yet police also recorded a 13 per cent rise in proactive drug detections during this period.

Chief Insp Armstrong called on those who witness illicit activity in the region to continue to step forward and contact police.

He added: “Other crimes have seen an increase in proactive detections, such as drugs possession and drug dealing which accounts for some of the rise in other proactive recorded crime increases across the area.

“The public have their part to play and much of the information that identifies who is dealing within the communities comes from the public themselves, those most affected by drug dealing in their neighbourhoods.

“Through this information, officers are able to build an intelligence picture of the person or persons responsible and then take enforcement action.”