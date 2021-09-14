Complaints over off-road motorbike use in Falkirk's Callendar Estate prompt police patrols

Management say instances of such “dangerous” behaviour at the site, which is popular with walkers, cyclists and Segway riders, have become more prevalent in the last year.

The level of concern has risen to such an extent that Callendar Estate has requested the support of police in the hope of catching the culprits and deterring others from riding off-road motorbikes and quad bikes in the area.

A Callendar Estate statement read: “We have received a few complaints over the past year about an increasing amount of off-road motorbikes using our path network.

Police have been patrolling Falkirk's Callendar Estate to deter people from using off-road motorbikes and quad bikes in the area. Picture: John Devlin.

“This is not what the paths are intended for and it is illegal. This behaviour is anti-social and dangerous to both the riders and other path users.

“Any motorbike riders on the estate certainly do not have permission from Callendar Estate to be there. If any path users come across an off-road motorbike on the trails, please contact the police on 101 to make a report.

“Off-road motorbike riders are welcome to visit Greenrig Cycles to buy a proper bike.”

Police have also called on those responsible to wise up and recognise the risk their actions are posing for others.

Steve Lorimer, Falkirk Community Policing Sergeant, said: “Following a number of complaints regarding anti-social behaviour involving off-road and quad bikes in Callendar Estate, officers in Falkirk have been carrying out foot and mobile patrols in an effort to deter it happening and to trace those responsible.

“We will continue to patrol the area and would urge anyone with information to contact police at the time the bikes are in the area and, if you can, provide descriptions of those riding the vehicles, any vehicle description and registration numbers if known.

"This type of activity is dangerous, disruptive and causes damage and it is essential that the local community continue to work with us to catch those taking part.

“Anyone wishing to report this kind of crime should call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.