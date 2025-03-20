Company fined £86,000 after worker crushed at its Falkirk site

A company has been fined £86,000 after a worker's hi-vis jacket “confused” a sensor and caused him to be crushed between part of a conveyor and a pallet of concrete blocks.

Marshalls Mono Ltd admitted failing to have in place an effective system to stop the conveyor, at its Bleachfield Works on the Dollar Industrial Estate, Falkirk, before employees could gain access.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the worker, Brian Donoghue, 62, suffered a “medical episode” and fell forward onto the conveyor after getting out of his forklift truck to stick a dispatch label onto a pallet of blocks.

As he did so, the machinery restarted and one of the pallets on the conveyor began to press against him before a colleague noticed what had happened hit an emergency stop.

The case called at Stirling Sheriff Court. Pic: Contributed

Richard Brown, prosecuting, told the court on Wednesday that other workers used a forklift to remove two packs of concrete blocks that were pressing on Mr Donoghue, and an ambulance was called.

Mr Donoghue suffered crush injuries including a fractured shoulder blade, seven broken ribs, a punctured lung and nerve damage, spent three days in intensive care, and lost his job through resulting ill health.

The court heard he now receives disability allowance, and still suffers nerve pain, chest pain and shortness of breath.

The incident occurred on April 1, 2022, at the “outfeed” conveyor, used to move completed pallets of concrete blocks from a metal shed at the works into the yard.

Mr Brown, the depute fiscal, said a Heath and Safety Executive investigation showed that safety systems in place at the time meant the production line could still be live while a worker was in its danger zone.

Marshalls Mono, of Elland, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to contravening the Health & Safety at Work Act.

Barry Smith KC, for the company, said the accident arose in “unusual circumstances”

He said: “It is thought that perhaps that because he was wearing a high visibility jacket or vest that somehow interfered with the normal operation of a laser sensor and caused the conveyor to restart.”

Mr Smith said the company had carried out a thorough investigation, and had introduced a new system of working that did not require an employee to approach on foot, as Mr Donoghue had.

Mr Smith said the firm, the UK's leading maker of hard landscaping supplies, employed 1920 people UK-wide, 59 at the Falkirk plant, and this was the firm's first-ever health and safety conviction since its foundation in 1880.

Imposing the fine, Sheriff Wyllie Robertson noted that the court had been told Mr Donoghue had worked for the firm for many years, and the firm considered him a very valued colleague.

Sheriff Robertson said: “I am not in any way trying to equate the injuries he sustained, and continues to suffer from, with any monetary value.”

He said it was best left to the civil courts to assess any level of compensation he might be entitled.

Sheriff Robertson added: “The company over the very long period of its existence has no previous convictions and a good safety record. I accept the company is contrite.”

Outside court, Mr Donoghue, of Falkirk, said he was still suffering the results of the incident.

He said: “The positive thing is that it is now safer for the other men who are working there.”