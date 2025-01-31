Company fined after health and safety failings led to death of Grangemouth dad and another man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A groundworks firm was fined £50,000 today over safety failings that led to two workers being crushed to death when the wall of a former milking byre collapsed.

Fernbrooke Scotland had been brought in to underpin the wall by installing steel cages filled with stones and concrete at its base.

The sandstone wall was over nine feet tall and had been left free-standing after the demolition of the centuries-old byre, at Myrehead Farm near Whitecross, some years earlier.

Around 10am May 6, 2019, victims Peter Walker, 53, from Blackburn, and 48-year-old James Henderson, known as Paul, from Grangemouth, were working using picks and shovels to create a long trench for the cages to sit in when the wall “suddenly split in the middle horizontally”, causing 50 tonnes of sandstone blocks, rubble and lime mortar to fall on top of them.

The scene of the tragedy near Whitecross in 2019. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Henderson, a father-of-one, and Mr Walker, a father of three, were killed instantly.

The court heard that a heat detection device had to be used to locate Mr Walker, who had suffered a catastrophic brain injury incompatible with life. Mr Henderson was declared dead at the scene, from crush injuries, despite the efforts of paramedics.

Two other men David McNeil, then 36, Charles Johnstone, then 21, were severely injured.

Mr McNeil spent 10 days in hospital with injuries including a fractured spine, still has mobility issues, and hasn't worked since.

Paul Henderson of Grangemouth who was killed at Myrehead Farm in 2019. Pic: Contributed

Mr Johnstone, a student working during his summer holidays, took 14 months to recover from injuries including a broken leg, facial scarring, and several fractured ribs.

Prosecutor Catherine Fraser told Stirling Sheriff Court that investigations by a Health and Safety Executive inspector found that the underpinning had been done in an unsafe manner which undermined the wall and contributed to its collapse.

There had been no evidence that temporary supports had been used to shore up the wall, and no consulting engineer was supervising the process.

Fernbrooke Scotland LLP, of Blackburn,West Lothian, run by Kevin Dolan, 64, of Avonbridge, pleaded guilty to failed to ensure the safety of the men.

The company admitted omitting to check the condition of the wall, and in particular its foundations, prior to starting renovation.

Imposing the fine, Sheriff Keith O'Mahony said the firm's turnover of under £580,000 a year meant it had to be treated as a “micro organisation”, restricting the level of fine, and he noted it had only turned a “modest profit” in the last two years.

But he added: “What was being undertaken on site was extremely unsafe. There was a high likelihood of harm.”

He said it had been “a tragic event.”

The work was part of a project to convert a former farmsteading for a housing development.

Peter Gray KC, for Fernbrook, told the court the firm had settled all civil claims relating to the tragedy, and took its responsibilities “very seriously”.

He said the incident was “a matter of the greatest concern and genuine regret” and he offered the firm's deepest sympathies to the men's families.

He said Fernbrooke had now stopped undertaking any similar type of work.

More than a dozen members of the victims' families were present on the public benches, and greeted the sentence in silence.

