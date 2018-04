A woman admitted attacking a police officer at Falkirk Police Station.

Anne Reilly (55) assaulted a police officer at the station on March 19 last year.

Reilly, 24 Rye Drive, Glasgow, admitted the assault and behaving in a threatening manner in Stirling Street, Denny on March 18, 2017.

She was placed on a community payback with the condition she complete 120 hours unpaid work within three months.