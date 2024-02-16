Community officers have been out on patrol in Linlithgow
Officers concentrated on the town centre and its many tourist and social attractions.
Community Sergeant Lee Brodie said: “It was great to engage with a variety of residents, visitors, businesses and third sector organisations in the town centre.
“It was especially pleasing to notice that, despite being quite busy, there was a marked improvement in the parking compared to a few weeks ago, following our various posts and enforcement action.
“This keeps Linlithgow an enjoyable and accessible place for residents and visitors alike. So thank you to everyone for their consideration.”
Community officers are also delighted to note a significant downturn in anti-social behaviour and youth disorder from October 2023 to January 2024.
Sergeant Brodie added: “There has been a reduction from an average of 13 ASB and 13 youth calls per week, to just four ASB calls and one youth call.
“This has been achieved through a commitment from local community officers and their colleagues and partners, carrying out work in support of Linlithgow Academy, LYPP and various other organisations.
“It has involved traditional methods with officers carrying out regular vehicle and foot patrols, as well as using specialist resources, including Mounted Officers, Special Initiative Team, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers and colleagues from British Transport Police.”