Communication breakdown: Offender's phone phobia receives little sympathy from Falkirk court

John McGarry, 34, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards ambulance staff – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 16.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 08:07 BST

The court heard McGarry had refused to take a phone call from social work regarding a report.

Lynn Swan said: “He had anxiety about communicating on the telephone. He wanted to be able to speak face to face with a social worker. He is keen to get some form of help.”

Sheriff Alison Michie decided to give McGarry, of no fixed abode, one last chance – deferring sentence until July 13 for preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment. McGarry was remanded in custody until that date.

McGarry threatened ambulance staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)McGarry threatened ambulance staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Michie warned him: “If you fail to comply on another occasion the court will be left with little option.”