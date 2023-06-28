Communication breakdown: Offender's phone phobia receives little sympathy from Falkirk court
The court heard McGarry had refused to take a phone call from social work regarding a report.
Lynn Swan said: “He had anxiety about communicating on the telephone. He wanted to be able to speak face to face with a social worker. He is keen to get some form of help.”
Sheriff Alison Michie decided to give McGarry, of no fixed abode, one last chance – deferring sentence until July 13 for preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment. McGarry was remanded in custody until that date.
Sheriff Michie warned him: “If you fail to comply on another occasion the court will be left with little option.”