'Come on then': Offender confronts police in Grangemouth after domestic assault

An offender grabbed his partner and punched her three times on the head during a “serious example of domestic assault” fuelled by alcohol.

Kieran Gardiner, 21, then aimed his aggression at police officers who came to deal with the incident, urging them to “come on then” and warned them “see what happens when I get out of this van”.

Gardiner appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting a woman to her injury at an address in Chisholm Place, Grangemouth, on April 15.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the woman had been in a relationship for six months and they were together at the address consuming alcohol. Neighbours heard the sounds of an argument at some point during the evening, then heard loud music.

Gardiner turned his aggression on police officers who came to deal with the domestic assault(Picture: National World)

"At one point he had his arm around her face and while she initially managed to get away from him and shout for help, he then punched her on the head three times which caused bruising and swelling.

"She was shouting ‘get off me’ and shouting for help, so the neighbours contacted the police. Officers attended and could hear she was in distress and the accused shouting and swearing at them.

"He was acting in an aggressive manner, saying ‘come on then’. He was put in handcuffs and began to pull away from them, thrashing around and struggling with them.

"He told them ‘see what happens when I get out of this van’.”

The court heard Gardiner and his partner were still together and were expecting their first child in November.

It was stated they had been “going through a particularly difficult period” at the time of the incident. Gardiner put the assault down to “excessive alcohol use”, but did not use that as an excuse.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s quite a serious example of domestic assault for someone so young. It’s a particularly unpleasant assault.”

He placed Gardiner, 5 Fairfield Avenue, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attends the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.