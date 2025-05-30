Cole Cooper's family to hold another public search for Falkirk teenager

The distraught family of a teenager who has been missing for over three weeks are asking people to join their latest search for him.

Cole Cooper was last seen on Wednesday, May 7, and his relatives are desperate for news of him.

The 19-year-old was spotted around 8.45pm on that day at the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road at Longcroft.

Prior to this he was also captured on CCTV around 6am on Sunday, May 4, again in the Longcroft area.

Last weekend his family organised a two-day search and they are appealing to anyone who is able to join them again as they continue the hunt this Sunday, June 1.

Once again they are asking people to meet at Banknock Community Centre in Kilsyth Road from noon and to join the search team for as long as they are able.

Cole’s aunt, Aimee Tennie, posted on Facebook earlier today about the search and thanked everyone for their ongoing support.

In a heart-breaking message, she wrote: “It has now been almost a month since Cole went missing. We are broken. We are not living – we are simply existing.

"We are desperate to have him home where he belongs.

"We are pleading for help. Someone out there knows something. There are too many inconsistencies. If you know anything – no matter how small, no matter how trivial it might seem – please come forward. What you know could be the missing piece that brings Cole home.”

She then gave more of an insight into Cole: “He is everything any family could wish for in a son, in a brother and a nephew. He is kind, funny, hard-working, and full of life.

"He loves to sing. He loves to dance. But more than anything, Cole loves his family – deeply and unconditionally. He would never put us through this pain.

"If the roles were reversed, Cole wouldn’t stop. He would turn the world upside down to find us.

"He is our world. And we are his. Right now, we don’t just want him back – we need him back.”

Officers searching for Cole have visited more than 220 properties as part of extensive door-to-door enquiries and seized in excess of 1000 hours of CCTV footage.

Cole is described as around 5ft 10ins, of medium build with brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

He has links to the Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley areas.

Police ask anyone with information, including photographs, CCTV or dashcam footage, to be sent to them and can be done directly through this link.

Information can also be given to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday, May 9.