Cole Cooper: 'uncertainty is unbearable' says distraught mum of missing Falkirk teen

The family of missing teenager Cole Cooper are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

As the search prepares to enter its fifth week, his heartbroken mum, Wendy Stewart, issued a poignant plea in a bid to get her son home.

She spoke of the “unbearable” pain of not knowing where he was and what his circumstances were.

Cole was reported missing on Friday, May 9, two days after he was last seen around 8.45pm on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road at Longcroft.

Wendy Stewart, mum of missing Cole Cooper, has appealed for anyone who has information to come forward. Pic: Michael Gillen

He had been captured on CCTV around 6am on Sunday, May 4, again in the Longcroft area.

For four weeks Police Scotland has mounted a huge search for the teen, while his family has also coordinated public searches in the area around Banknock at weekends.

The public have also helped distribute posters of Cole across the area to help trace him.

Urging anyone with information to get in touch, Wendy said: “Imagine this was your boy.

Police are continue to appeal for information following the disappearance of Cole Cooper, aged 19. Pic: Contributed

"Cole is just 19. Every night, I lie awake, unable to sleep, haunted by thoughts of him – is he hurt? Is he scared? Does he need help? I can’t shut out the fear. I don’t know if he’s safe or if he’s suffering.

"And that uncertainty is unbearable.

"As a mother, I’m begging you – please, if you have even the slightest clue about where Cole might be or what might have happened to him, please speak up now.

"You can be the one to bring him home. I can’t imagine going another day without answers, and I know we all want to find him, so let’s make it today.”

The public have come out in numbers to help search for Cole. Pic: Michael Gillen

She went on to thank all those who have helped the family during the last four weeks, adding: “We are incredibly grateful for all of the support we’ve received – it’s been a source of strength for us during this unimaginable time.

"But we still need more help, more eyes, more people to step forward.

"Together, we can bring Cole home.”

Local police have been supported by national resources, including specialist search teams, the police helicopter and drones from the air support unit, as well as officers from the dive and marine unit search waterways.

Cole is described as around 5ft 10ins, of medium build with brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

He has links to the Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley areas.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, local area commander, "We have significant resources dedicated to finding Cole and we are urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

"Finding Cole is paramount and it is crucial we get answers for his family and friends on his whereabouts.

"Please think back - were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching Cole's description?

"Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. Any piece of information could prove crucial.

"If you know anything that could help, please speak to us."

Police ask anyone with information, including photographs, CCTV or dashcam footage, to be sent to them and it can be uploaded through this link

Information can also be given to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday, May 9.