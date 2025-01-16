Cold calling pedlar pinched by police trying to sell goods in Forth Valley
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, January 15, police received reports of people attending at homes in the Doune, Kippen, Gargunnock and Stirling areas unannounced and offering goods for sale.
“Following inquiries, officers arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been charged with offences under the Pedlars Act. He has been released and will appear in court at a later date.
"Be on your guard if someone turns up expectedly at your door offering to sell you goods or items.”
The Pedlars Act, which dates back to 1871, allows a chief officer of their area grant a Pedlar's Certificate, which lasts for a year and allows the holder to act as a pedlar anywhere within the UK.
It is illegal to attempt to sell goods without possessing the certificate.