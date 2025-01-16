Cold calling pedlar pinched by police trying to sell goods in Forth Valley

By James Trimble
Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Reports of people showing up unannounced on residents’ doorsteps in the Forth Valley area to sell goods led to a police investigation and an arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, January 15, police received reports of people attending at homes in the Doune, Kippen, Gargunnock and Stirling areas unannounced and offering goods for sale.

“Following inquiries, officers arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been charged with offences under the Pedlars Act. He has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Be on your guard if someone turns up expectedly at your door offering to sell you goods or items.”

Police arrested the man under the 1871 Pedlars Act (Picture: Police Scotland)Police arrested the man under the 1871 Pedlars Act (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police arrested the man under the 1871 Pedlars Act (Picture: Police Scotland)

The Pedlars Act, which dates back to 1871, allows a chief officer of their area grant a Pedlar's Certificate, which lasts for a year and allows the holder to act as a pedlar anywhere within the UK.

It is illegal to attempt to sell goods without possessing the certificate.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice