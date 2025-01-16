Cold calling pedlar pinched by police trying to sell goods in Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports of people showing up unannounced on residents’ doorsteps in the Forth Valley area to sell goods led to a police investigation and an arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, January 15, police received reports of people attending at homes in the Doune, Kippen, Gargunnock and Stirling areas unannounced and offering goods for sale.

“Following inquiries, officers arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been charged with offences under the Pedlars Act. He has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

"Be on your guard if someone turns up expectedly at your door offering to sell you goods or items.”

Police arrested the man under the 1871 Pedlars Act (Picture: Police Scotland)

The Pedlars Act, which dates back to 1871, allows a chief officer of their area grant a Pedlar's Certificate, which lasts for a year and allows the holder to act as a pedlar anywhere within the UK.

It is illegal to attempt to sell goods without possessing the certificate.