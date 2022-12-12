Coked up window fitter bit off man's finger during Larbert celebration for singer Craig Eddie

Window fitter Rennie Beswick, 21, had been invited to a get together in Larbert, organised by Craig’s uncle to celebrate his talented nephew’s big win.

Those present had been drinking and watching Celtic and Rangers play to a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Premiership, and Beswick had been taking cocaine before the trouble started.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Beswick had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, and permanent impairment, and using threatening and abusive behaviour aggravated by religious and football prejudice at an address in St Andrew’s Court, Larbert on March 21 last year. Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said the gathering "was to watch the Old Firm derby and to celebrate a family member having been successful on a television show".

Beswick appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

However, Beswick then got into an argument over the football with another guest, who he swore at and used sectarian language as he threatened to kill him. Another guest “intervened to assist” as people tried to calm Beswick down.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He ended up on the ground with the accused in an attempt to restrain him. During this, the accused attempted to bite him on the body, and then bit off a section of his right middle finger."The section from his finger tip to his top knuckle, including his entire fingernail and section of bone, was completely bitten off."

Police were called to the house and "the detached section of finger" was put in the freezer in an effort to preserve it. However, sadly doctors at the nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital were unable to reattach it as the 53 victim was kept in overnight for “corrective surgery”. The man’s injury was described as "significant".

Defence solicitor Solicitor Virgil Crawford said Beswick had not meant to bite off the man’s finger.

He said: "Alcohol had been taken – it would seem clearly to excess – by many people who were there. Mr Beswick was offered cocaine by one of the older persons there, and he took that. Lighthearted banter seems to have developed into an exchange and then into a physical confrontation. Mr Beswick was being restrained by two gentlemen, he was trying to get free and the man's hand ended up over his mouth, and he accepts he bit the hand at that point.

"He accepts the consequence that flowed from that, but it wasn't something he anticipated when he bit the man."

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “A drunken and drug-fuelled argument got out of hand, and the consequences for this gentleman have been serious and permanent. In many circumstances, given the appalling injury, a substantial custodial sentence would be necessary."I am satisfied – only just – there is a proper alternative."

Sheriff Collins made Beswick, who now stays in East Kilbride, subject to a supervised community payback order fore two years with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim £1000 compensation.

