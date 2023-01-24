Christopher McConkey, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs in Muirhall Road at the junction with Balfour Crescent, Larbert, on November 6, 2019. He gave a reading of 54 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine – cocaine – per litre of blood when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions – not showing up at the police station for 10am as he was supposed to on July 14 last year.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is someone who could do with some insight into his behaviour to stop any recurrence of this.”

McConkey was stopped by police while he was driving under the influence of drugs

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McConkey, Delta Road, Musselburgh, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work in that time.