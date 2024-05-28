Coked up Bainsford mum was seven times over legal limit when police caught up with her
Sharleen Graham, 30, was in fact seven times over the legal drug driving limit when officers stopped her. She was slurring her words when police spoke to her and subsequently tested positive for cocaine.
She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs in King Street, Stenhousemuir on October 28, 2022. She gave a reading of 371 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.
Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.30pm and police were advised the accused was driving her car in an erratic manner at the location. She was traced within her vehicle and stopped by police.
"She was slurring her words and talking very slowly. She tested positive for cocaine.”
The court heard Graham, 46 Main Street, Bainsford, was a cocaine user at the time and accepted she should not have been driving in the day in question.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted the mother-of-two was seven times over the legal limit.
She said: “Clearly I don’t have to tell you the danger you put yourself and other road users in when you drove impaired.”
Graham was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she engage with mental health services in that time. She was also banned from driving for 21 months.